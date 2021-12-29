Celtics Turn in Historically Bad 3-Point Shooting Performance vs. Clippers

Just how bad were Celtics from 3-point land vs. Clippers? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If nothing else, there was no double-digit blown lead for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers.

What transpired instead was just as bad though, if not worse, when it came to the team's performance from 3-point range in a 91-82 loss to the Clippers.

The Celtics entered the night shooting 34 percent from 3-point range, 22nd in the NBA and by no means great, but if they'd shot that against the Clippers, they'd have won going away.

Instead, Boston made just 4 of 42 attempts from beyond the arc, an embarrassing 9.5 percent clip. In the process, it became just the second team in NBA history to attempt 40 shots from 3 and make less than 10 percent of them.

Celtics lose 91-82, they drop to 16-19, their 8th loss in the last 11 games.



WORST 3-POINT SHOOTING GAMES - NBA HISTORY

(40 or more attempts)



Houston - Feb. 28, 2021 - 8.9%

BOSTON - DEC. 29, 2021 - 9.5%

Brooklyn - Feb. 4, 2019 - 11.9%

Minnesota - Nov. 10, 2019 - 13.3% — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 30, 2021

Only last year's Houston Rockets, who finished an NBA-worst 17-55, shot worse.

"We missed some wide open shots, more than you could count," coach Ime Udoka said.

.@tvabby caught up with Ime Udoka after tough loss to Clippers at home, 91-82 pic.twitter.com/3gw1TQe72a — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2021

Jaylen Brown was 1 for 13 from deep and Al Horford missed all seven of his 3s. Josh Richardson and Peyton Pritchard each went 0 for 5 and Romeo Langford and Brodric Thomas went 0 for 3.

Grant Williams went 2 for 3 and Sam Hauser 1 for 3 to round out Boston's attempts from beyond the arc.

Amazingly, the Celtics actually shot above 50 percent from the floor from 2-point range (31 for 59). In taking more than 100 shots from the floor, Boston became just the 17th team in the 3-point era (1979-present) to attempt more than 100 field goals and score as few as 82 points.

The 82 points the Celtics scored were their lowest output of the season and their fewest since a 105-75 loss to the New York Knicks on January 17, 2021.

The Celtics have now lost three straight games and are three games below .500 at 16-19, with the Phoenix Suns and the second-best record in the NBA (26-7) coming to town on Friday.