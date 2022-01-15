Celtics Vs. Bulls Takeaways: Robert Williams Comes Up Big in Nail-Biter

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: Time Lord comes up big in nail-biter originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics were able to overcome a late Chicago Bulls run and escape with a win Saturday night, 114-112.

An 8-0 run in the game's final two minutes sealed the deal as the C's were finally able to overcome their fourth-quarter struggles. Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 23 points while Jaylen Brown added 19 of his own, but it was Robert Williams with the most clutch buckets of the night.

The Bulls still put up a fight with six players -- including Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball -- sidelined. Nikola Vucevic dropped a game-high 27 points, DeMar DeRozan notched 23 and Ayo Dosunmu had 21 in the losing effort.

Here are three takeaways from the Celtics' win, which brings them back to .500 (22-22) on the season. Up next is a Monday night matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Robert Williams comes up big

You could make the argument Robert Williams has been Boston's most consistent player as of late. The big man continued to shine Saturday night, especially when he was needed most.

Williams dominated the boards with 13 rebounds while tallying 14 points (5-8 FG), six assists, and two blocks.

Time Lord's four-straight clutch free throws late in the fourth quarter propelled the Celtics to victory. The 24-year-old just keeps on finding ways to be a difference-maker.

A much-needed clutch win

The Celtics have struggled mightily in clutch time this season. Before this week, they were 2-11 in games decided by five or fewer points.

Perhaps they're starting to turn things around as they've now won their last two tight games. Boston closed out the Indiana Pacers 101-98 in overtime Wednesday, then followed that up with a clutch win vs. Chicago.

This win coming against the Bulls is extra special considering what happened the last time these two teams faced off. When the Celtics visited the Bulls back on Nov. 1, they blew a 19-point lead and fell by 14 after a dismal 11-point fourth quarter. This time, they nearly blew a 12-point lead but clawed their way back to earn the victory.

An encouraging sight, even if it came against a depleted Bulls squad.

Scheduling easing up

This upcoming stretch will be pivotal for the Celtics, who play four of their next five games at TD Garden. They'll look to start a new win streak when they host the Pelicans on Monday night, then they'll take on the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers (without Damian Lillard) and Washington Wizards at home. They'll go on the road after that to face the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks, but these are all winnable games for Boston.