nba

Celtics Vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Announced; Game 1 Tuesday in Miami

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be Tuesday night in South Beach

By Jake Levin

Schedule for Eastern Conference Finals between Celtics, Heat announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It'll be a relatively quick turnaround for the C's as they prepare to face the Miami Heat in the conference finals for the second time in the last three seasons, as Game 1 tips off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on South Beach.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pre and postgame coverage for every matchup in the series can be found on NBC Sports Boston, beginning one hour before tip-off and for another hour after the final whistle.

The schedule for the rest of the series is as follows: 

Game 1: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Celtics at Heat, Thursday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Heat at Celtics, Saturday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Game 4: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., ABC

*Game 5: Celtics at Heat, Wednesday, May 25, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

*Game 6: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

*Game 7: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

The Heat finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference, 53-29, two games ahead of the Celtics, giving them homecourt advantage for Games 1, 2 and -- if necessary -- 5 and 7 of the series. However, Boston bested Miami in two of three meetings in the regular season: A 95-78 win on the road on Nov. 4, a 122-92 win at home on Jan. 31 and a 106-98 loss at home on March 30.

More Boston Celtics stories

celtics 1 hour ago

How Ime Udoka's Message to Grant Williams Helped Lead Celtics to Game 7 Victory

celtics 2 hours ago

This 4-Time NBA All-Star Has Celtics ‘Winning It All This Year'

celtics 3 hours ago

Celtics Vs. Bucks Takeaways: The Grant Williams Game Sends C's to East Finals

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

nbacelticsBoston CelticsNBA playoffsMiami Heat
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us