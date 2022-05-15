Celtics Vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Schedule Announced; Game 1 Tuesday in Miami

Schedule for Eastern Conference Finals between Celtics, Heat announced originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Celtics are on to the Eastern Conference Finals.
It'll be a relatively quick turnaround for the C's as they prepare to face the Miami Heat in the conference finals for the second time in the last three seasons, as Game 1 tips off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on South Beach.
Pre and postgame coverage for every matchup in the series can be found on NBC Sports Boston, beginning one hour before tip-off and for another hour after the final whistle.
The schedule for the rest of the series is as follows:
Game 1: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Celtics at Heat, Thursday, May 19, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Heat at Celtics, Saturday, May 21, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 23, 8:30 p.m., ABC
*Game 5: Celtics at Heat, Wednesday, May 25, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 6: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 27, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
*Game 7: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
The Heat finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference, 53-29, two games ahead of the Celtics, giving them homecourt advantage for Games 1, 2 and -- if necessary -- 5 and 7 of the series. However, Boston bested Miami in two of three meetings in the regular season: A 95-78 win on the road on Nov. 4, a 122-92 win at home on Jan. 31 and a 106-98 loss at home on March 30.