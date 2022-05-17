Celtics Vs. Heat Predictions: Roundup of Expert Picks for Eastern Conference Finals

Celtics-Heat predictions: Roundup of expert picks for Eastern Conference Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are in the Eastern Conference Finals for the fourth time in the last six seasons, and for the second time the Miami Heat are standing in their way on the path toward the NBA Finals.

The Celtics won two of the three meetings during the regular season, but the Heat have home court advantage in this series. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday night at FTX Arena. Since 1984, the team that wins Game 1 in the conference finals has won the series 81.6 percent of the time.

This series represents the sixth time since 2014 that the top two seeds in the East are meeting in the conference finals. The No. 2 seed has won four of the previous five series, which bodes well for Boston.

2019: No. 2 Toronto def. No. 1 Milwaukee

2017: No. 2 Cleveland def. No. 1 Boston

2016: No. 1 Cleveland def. No. 2 Toronto

2015: No. 2 Cleveland def. No. 1 Atlanta

2014: No. 2 Miami def. No. 1 Indiana

Oddsmakers have made the Celtics the favorites to eliminate the Heat and advance to the NBA Finals. What do the experts think?

Here's a roundup of predictions for the Celtics vs. Heat conference finals series.

Chris Forsberg, NBC Sports Boston: Celtics in 6

John Schuhmann, NBA.com: Celtics in 6

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: Celtics in 6

Tim Bontemps, ESPN: Celtics in 6

Nick Friedell, ESPN: Celtics in 7

Tim MacMahon, ESPN: Celtics in 6

Bobby Marks, ESPN: Heat in 6

Mark J. Spears, ESPN: Celtics in 7

Jay King, The Athletic: Celtics in 6

Andy Bailey, Bleacher Report: Celtics advance