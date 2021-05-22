Celtics Vs. Nets Highlights: Second-Half Struggles Doom C's in Game 1

Highlights: Celtics drop Game 1 vs. Nets, 104-93 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics couldn't hold on to steal Game 1 from the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

An impressive first half for the C's inspired some optimism. They held the mighty Nets offense to a mere 16 points in the first quarter and entered the locker room for halftime up six.

The Nets woke up in the third quarter as their 3s finally started to fall. Boston kept it close until the final minutes of the fourth, but it just couldn't keep up with Brooklyn's "Big Three."

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 32 points to go with 12 rebounds while Kyrie Irving and James Harden chipped in 29 and 21 points apiece for Brooklyn. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 22 points, and Robert Williams was outstanding with 11 points, nine rebounds, and a C's playoff record nine blocks.

Here's a recap of Celtics-Nets Game 1.

FINAL SCORE: Nets 104, Celtics 93

SERIES: Nets lead 1-0

Celtics vs. Nets highlights

Jayson Tatum shoots over Kevin Durant for 3

Robert Williams rejects Kyrie Irving:

Aaron Nesmith from deep:

Jabari Parker making an impact:

Tatum --> Time Lord:

Rob Williams with the persistence:

Williams having himself a night:

Celtics schedule

Game 2 of Celtics vs. Nets is set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.