Celtics Vs. Nets Takeaways: Jaylen Brown, Defense Step Up in Gritty Road Win

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Jays, defense step up in gritty road win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When you're the best team in the NBA, you find different ways to win. The Boston Celtics proved as much Sunday night.

The Celtics scored their lowest point total since their fourth game of the season but still left Barclays Center with a 103-92 win over the Brooklyn Nets to improve to 19-5 on the season.

Jaylen Brown (34 points, 10 rebounds) carried the C's with his second consecutive 30-point effort, while Jayson Tatum (29 points, 11 rebounds) hit several key shots late to prevent a Nets comeback.

Nets star Kevin Durant poured in a team-high 31 points, but Brooklyn shot just 40.5 percent from the floor and 34.6 percent from 3-point range, while Kyrie Irving (18 points on 7 of 21 shooting) failed to get his offense going.

Here are our takeaways from Boston's grind-it-out win to kick off a six-game road trip:

Jaylen Brown throws the first punch

Brown played like he something to prove in the first 12 minutes.

The Celtics guard, who was tied to the Nets in trade rumors involving Kevin Durant during the offseason, exploded for 20 points in the first quarter alone while hitting 5-of-5 3-pointers.

Brown picked up right where he left off Friday night, when he took the reins offensively amid Tatum's struggles to drop a season-high 37 points against the Miami Heat.

While Brown "only" scored 14 points over the final three quarters, he made a significant impact on both ends by adding 10 rebounds and a career-high four blocks -- and most importantly committing zero turnovers.

It's an incredible luxury for the Celtics to have two players who can take over a game at any point. (More on the other guy in a second.)

Jayson Tatum delivers the knockout blow

Tatum played his worst game of the season Friday against the Heat and started slow Sunday in Brooklyn. But he stepped up when it counted.

After tallying 17 points through three quarters, Tatum went off for 12 points in the final six minutes of the game to snuff out a Nets comeback.