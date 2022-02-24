Celtics-Nets takeaways: Marcus Smart is the X factor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics picked up where they left off before the NBA All-Star break.

After cruising into the break with nine wins over their last 10 games, the C's headed back to Brooklyn for another rout of the Nets. They followed up their 35-point win over Brooklyn on Feb. 8 with a 129-106 victory on Thursday night.

Seven Celtics players -- all five of the starters -- scored in double figures. Jayson Tatum dropped a game-high 30 points while Jaylen Brown chipped in 18 of his own. Derrick White and Grant Williams contributed 13 and 10 off the bench, respectively.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Celtics' win, which brings them to 35-26 on the season. They'll seek revenge on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday with tipoff at 12 p.m. ET here on NBC Sports Boston.

Marcus Smart is the Celtics' X-factor

The All-Star break was just what the doctor ordered for Marcus Smart as he returned from the scary ankle injury he suffered on Feb. 15. vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics' veteran point guard didn't miss a beat. In the 500th game of his NBA career -- the fourth-most games played for the C's in the last 30 years -- Smart was outstanding on both sides of the ball. He caught fire from beyond the arc, hitting five of his six 3-pointers to finish with 15 points. He also notched six assists and two steals.

Boston is now 14-1 over its last 15 games with Smart in the lineup. Its one loss in its last 10 games -- the Feb. 16 loss to Detroit -- came with Smart sidelined due to injury. It's 3-7 for the season without Smart.

Tatum and Brown are the stars, but Smart is the straw that stirs the drink. He's unquestionable the Celtics' X factor as they prepare for this challenging stretch run to the postseason.

Robert Williams continues his ascent to stardom

Next in line in the "X factor" conversation is Robert Williams. Absent for the C's last couple of games with a calf injury, Williams returned Thursday night and made his presence felt.

Time Lord tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth straight game with a double-double.

The Celtics simply are a different team when Williams is on the court. The 24-year-old big man has taken advantage of his opportunity as a full-time starter and continues to show significant improvement, something former C's center Kendrick Perkins pointed out on Celtics Halftime Live.

"Rob Williams, his energy is just contagious, right?" Perkins said. "Why haven't we talked about Rob Williams as far as being in the Most Improved conversation? I don't know how that slipped my mind. ...

"It's not just the alley-oop dunks, it's just his awareness and his IQ. I think that's what we don't give him enough credit for. On the defensive side of things, offensive side of things, his IQ -- not going outside of his body when he don't have anything, quick dribble handoff actions on the defensive side, anchoring the defense, altering shots, knowing when to go after shots, things to that nature.

"The Celtics have so much trust and belief in Rob Williams, I'm talking about the players, it's really a great thing to see. I think that trust is what gives Rob Williams the confidence that he has right now."

Williams is a long shot to take home the NBA's Most Improved Player award at +25000 on most sportsbooks, but Perkins has a point. He probably deserves more attention. For what it's worth, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant currently is the heavy favorite for the award at -500.

Spreading the wealth

The Celtics' defense has been the story as of late, and for good reason, but it was the offense's time to shine in this one.

Every C's player to touch the ball in Thursday's victory had the hot hand. Tatum led with 30 on 10-of-20 shooting, but he was one of seven Celtics to score in double figures.

Brown (18 points), Smart (15), Robert Williams (12), Al Horford (11), White (13) and Grant Williams (10) were the others. Collectively, the Celtics shot 54.1% (46-85) from the field and 40.5% (17-42) from 3-point range.

Fastbreak points proved to be the difference-maker as the C's were dominant in transition all game long. They scored 10 fastbreak points in the first quarter alone and finished with the 23-7 advantage in that category. Their willingness to run in transition has resulted in a major boost to the offense during the team's hot streak.