Celtics Vs. Pelicans Takeaways: Derrick White Dominates in C's Ninth-Straight Win

New Orleans cut Boston's 19-point lead to six in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics held on to earn their ninth consecutive victory, 117-109.

By Justin Leger

The Boston Celtics offense continued to make history in Friday night's win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

A 40-point first quarter for the C's included 10 made 3-pointers, tying a franchise record. New Orleans cut Boston's 19-point lead to six in the fourth quarter, but the Celtics held on to earn their ninth consecutive victory, 117-109.

Forsberg: Celtics didn't wait to fix that ailed him

The Celtics finished the game 20-for-46 from 3-point range. Derrick White (26 points) and Al Horford (18 points) combined for 10 of them.

Jaylen Brown added three 3s of his own while tallying 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists, though he turned the ball over seven times. Jayson Tatum notched a double-double as well with 19 points and 10 assists.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 25 points (5-11 3-PT) and seven assists in a losing effort.

The Celtics will look to get their win streak to double-digits when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Here are three takeaways from Friday's victory, which brings their record to a league-best 13-3.

Derrick White has his best game as a Celtic

For the second-straight game, Derrick White put on a show as Marcus Smart's replacement in the starting lineup.

White did it all for the C's on Friday night. He was at the center of the team's 3-point outburst, shooting 6-for-8 from long range in the win. His 26 points were only three short of his regular-season career-high, and he also came oh so close to tying his career-high of seven 3s made in a game.

After missing the last four games with a hamstring injury, Brogdon was just 1-of-8 from the floor. He had four rebounds and four assists, but he was noticeably rusty on both ends in his 18 minutes off the bench.

Better nights are most certainly ahead for a talented player like Brogdon, so Friday's struggles shouldn't be much of a concern. The most important thing for Brogdon will be staying healthy, something that he has had a hard time doing throughout his NBA career.

