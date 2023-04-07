Celtics Vs. Raptors Takeaways: Sam Hauser Steals the Show in C's Blowout Win

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Hauser steals the show in C's blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics didn't look like a short-handed team resting up for the postseason on Friday night.

They dominated the Toronto Raptors despite missing Jaylen Brown (right-hand laceration), Marcus Smart (left-side neck spasm), and Malcolm Brogdon (low back pain). Even with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, Boston kept its foot on the gas pedal after taking a 28-point lead into the half and won its penultimate game of the regular season in a blowout, 121-102.

Sam Hauser led all scorers with 26 points. Payton Pritchard put up 22 points off the bench in his return from injury, and Jayson Tatum had 21 points before sitting out the second half.

Pascal Siakam paced the Raptors with 19 points. Ron Harper Jr. added 16 off the bench.

The Celtics will host the Atlanta Hawks -- their potential first-round opponent -- on Eastern Sunday for their final game of the regular season. First, here are our takeaways from Friday's win over Toronto.

Jayson Tatum is ready for the postseason

Tatum's final tune-up before the playoffs was a success. The 25-year-old made it look easy during his brief time on the court.

He accounted for 10 of the Celtics' first 19 points and finished with 15 in the first quarter. The Raptors scored 16 in the frame as a team.

Tatum finished the first half with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, four rebounds, and three assists.

That's all Joe Mazzulla needed to see as the C's head coach sat his superstar for the entire second half. Tatum almost certainly will sit out Sunday's regular-season finale vs. Atlanta as well.

If that's the case, Tatum will finish the campaign as the first Celtics player ever to average at least 30 points per game in a season. As of Friday night, he leads the NBA in total points with 2,224.

Sam Hauser brings down the house

It was the Sam Hauser Show at TD Garden. Hauser got another chance to start and he was the star of the Celtics' lopsided victory.

He did his usual damage from deep with six made 3s on 12 attempts. But this time, his 3-point shooting wasn't the story. It was his multiple emphatic dunks. Yes, you read that correctly.

Watch them in all of their glory below.

Hauser's dunks sent the C's bench into a frenzy.

"I haven't had that many dunks in a game since high school, so I'll take it," Hauser said after the game.

It was a memorable night all around for Hauser as he finished with a game-high and career-high 26 points to go with five rebounds in 37 minutes. He'll look to continue to provide a scoring punch off the bench in the playoffs.

Welcome back, Payton Pritchard

Pritchard made his first appearance in more than a week after dealing with a heel injury. The C's guard saw a boost in playing time with Smart and Brogdon out and took advantage of his opportunity.

In 24 minutes, Pritchard dropped 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting (4-8 3PT). He added five assists and four boards in a rock-solid return to the court.

We'll likely see plenty more of Pritchard in Sunday's finale, but not in the postseason with Boston's surplus of guards. Still, it's encouraging to see what Pritchard is capable of doing if called upon.

Miami or Atlanta

The Celtics will await the winner of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in tournament game. Following Friday's results, the matchup is set.

The No. 7 Heat and No. 8 Hawks will face off in Miami for a chance to meet the C's in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. It'll be an interesting showdown. Atlanta has had Miami's number this season, winning three of their four meetings.

Miami looks like the tougher first-round matchup for Boston. The two teams faced off in last year's East finals and it took seven games to settle the series.

In the meantime, the C's will get some rest as they won't open the playoffs until next weekend.