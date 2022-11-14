Celtics Vs. Thunder Takeaways: Marcus Smart Seals Boston's Seventh Straight Win

Celtics-Thunder takeaways: Smart steps up in the clutch originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was far from a flawless performance from the Boston Celtics on Monday night, but it was enough to extend their win streak to seven games.

The C's erased a 15-point Oklahoma City Thunder lead to escape with a 126-122 victory at TD Garden. They overcame a poor shooting night from 3-point range (10-for-37) by forcing 20 turnovers and taking advantage with 24 fast-break points. Their 23 points off turnovers and improved defense in the second half proved to be the difference.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston in the scoring column with 27 and 26 points, respectively. Marcus Smart played a major role with 22 points, and Derrick White tallied 16 off the bench.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his stellar start to the season with a game-high 37 points for Oklahoma City. Luguentz Dort added 21 of his own.

The Celtics will look to make it eight straight wins when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Here are three takeaways from Monday's thrilling victory.

Marcus Smart steps up in the clutch

Smart made winning plays when the Celtics needed them most. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year made his presence felt on the offensive end with 20 second-half points, including a handful of clutch buckets in the fourth quarter.

A huge shot extended Boston's lead to three with three minutes to go.

CLUTCH BUCKET MARCUS 👌 pic.twitter.com/vSjVMO9xnu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022

After the Thunder tied it back up, Smart drilled a huge 3-pointer with two minutes left on the clock.

MARCUS YOU ARE A BAD MAN! pic.twitter.com/0VuAZy3wJY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022

Shortly after that, he delivered the dagger by taking it to the rim to put the C's up five with 38 seconds left.

TAKE OVER MARCUS! pic.twitter.com/BuPuhhF5oA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022

Simply put, Smart is the reason the Celtics were able to finish the job and keep their win streak alive. He has been sensational all month long, especially in the playmaking department. He added eight more assists on Monday night to make it 56 over his last six games.

Smart's final line: 22 points (8-12 FG), eight assists, five rebounds and one block.

Payton Pritchard, Derrick White deliver off the bench

Payton Pritchard gave the Celtics a much-needed spark at the end of the third quarter, drilling a deep 3 before getting a steal and a layup at the buzzer. The effort cut Oklahoma City's lead to seven and shifted the momentum in Boston's favor heading into the final frame.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/BleedGreen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/nk3oghlY8k — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics)

With Malcolm Brogdon out due to a hamstring injury, Pritchard has made an impact on both ends of the court. The 24-year-old made similar hustle plays and was a real difference-maker in last week's win over the Denver Nuggets. On Monday, he finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and two steals in 14 key minutes.

Derrick White joined Pritchard in putting on a show with the second unit. He added a scoring punch with 16 points, but it was his defense that helped to salt away the win in the fourth quarter.

White contributed four of Boston's 15 steals, including one in this notable sequence:

Big steal & finish by D-White 👏 pic.twitter.com/HBaqGwral8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 15, 2022

He finished 5-for-9 from the field while providing defensive pressure the Celtics lacked in the first half. He played the entire fourth quarter, and that's a big reason why the C's were able to escape with the narrow victory.

Defense still needs work

Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has done a fantastic job of maximizing the Celtics' offense so far this season, but the defensive identity Boston leaned on throughout last year's campaign is lost.

Oklahoma City's 20th-ranked offense had its way with the C's for most of Monday night's game as it shot 48 percent from the field. All five Thunder starters scored in double-figures and there was no answer for Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with a game-high 37 points (13-26 FG).

The second half showed what this Celtics team is capable of defensively when firing on all cylinders. Ten of Boston's 15 steals came in the final two frames. It's no coincidence that as soon as the defense woke up, the C's surged to a comeback victory.