Celtics Vs. Wizards Highlights: Jayson Tatum Drops 50 in Play-In Win

Highlights: Tatum drops 50 in play-in win over Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum dropped 50 points to lead the C's over the Washington Wizards in Tuesday's play-in game. Kemba Walker chipped in 29 points of his own to help propel Boston to victory. Tristan Thompson added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

The seventh-seeded Celtics will take on old friend Kyrie Irving and the No. 2 seed Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The Wizards will fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference in a do-or-die game against the Indiana Pacers.

Here's a recap of Celtics-Wizards

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 118, Wizards 100

BOX SCORE

Celtics vs. Wizards highlights

Kemba Walker drills one from deep:

Kemba is all business tonight knocking down the 3#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/mIjFoN4hbT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2021

Evan Fournier --> Kemba Walker:

It's a game of who wants it more tonight and the C's got this one#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/ILkzd02zh0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2021

Robert Williams leaves with injury:

Robert Williams went down hard here but he walked off under his own power pic.twitter.com/ILlBA4VlDE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2021

Jayson Tatum doing Jayson Tatum things:

Jayson Tatum with the tough and-1 before the half 🤷‍♂️#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/RFuNMFGKnu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2021

Kemba Walker with another big shot:

You can't leave Kemba wide open or this will happen#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/zzTHn2ehC3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2021

Walker --> Smart --> Nesmith:

Cardiac Kemba taking ankles and Nesmith finishing with the swish#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/j1VvfQ8lW9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2021

Jayson Tatum with three of his 50 points:

Tatum caps off a brilliant performance: