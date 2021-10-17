Celtics Waive Jabari Parker, Free Up Roster Spot

Report: Celtics free up roster spot by waiving Jabari Parker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' roster is still in flux ahead of Wednesday's season opener.

The Celtics have waived forward Jabari Parker, the team announced Sunday.

The Celtics have waived forward Jabari Parker. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 17, 2021

The move means Boston doesn't have to pay Parker's $2.3 million contract, which would have been guaranteed at the start of the regular season. The C's also are down to 14 players on their active roster, with one open roster spot in addition to an open two-way spot.

Head coach Ime Udoka said the team will finalize some things with its roster Sunday night, so it's possible new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will fill Parker's vacancy (or bring in a player on a two-way contract) later in the day.

Undrafted rookie Sam Hauser is the lone C's player currently on a two-way deal. Boston waived a number of players from its preseason roster Saturday, although several of those players will join the Celtics' G-League affiliate in Maine.

Parker appeared in 10 games for the Celtics last season after joining the team on April 16, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per contest.