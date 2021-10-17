Boston Celtics

Celtics Waive Jabari Parker, Free Up Roster Spot

The move means Boston doesn't have to pay Parker's $2.3 million contract, which would have been guaranteed at the start of the regular season.

By Darren Hartwell

The Boston Celtics' roster is still in flux ahead of Wednesday's season opener.

The Celtics have waived forward Jabari Parker, the team announced Sunday.

The move means Boston doesn't have to pay Parker's $2.3 million contract, which would have been guaranteed at the start of the regular season. The C's also are down to 14 players on their active roster, with one open roster spot in addition to an open two-way spot.

Forsberg: Udoka's tough love, Romeo's breakout among C's preseason lessons

Head coach Ime Udoka said the team will finalize some things with its roster Sunday night, so it's possible new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens will fill Parker's vacancy (or bring in a player on a two-way contract) later in the day.

Undrafted rookie Sam Hauser is the lone C's player currently on a two-way deal. Boston waived a number of players from its preseason roster Saturday, although several of those players will join the Celtics' G-League affiliate in Maine.

Parker appeared in 10 games for the Celtics last season after joining the team on April 16, averaging 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per contest.

