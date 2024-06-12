2024 NBA Playoffs

Resale ticket prices for Celtics watch party soar into the hundreds at sold-out TD Garden

Originally sold for $18, resale tickets go up to $600 for NBA finals watch parties.

By Jessie Castellano

For the first time ever, TD Garden is set to host watch parties for away games of the NBA finals. But if you haven't snagged tickets yet, you may have to pay hundreds to attend the sold-out events.

It took just one day for the 15,000 tickets released by the city to sell out. Now it appears that resellers have taken to online marketplaces to turn a profit after tickets sold on Ticketmaster sold out. TD Garden said that the resale of tickets for more than their original price is prohibited, but that's not stopping tickets from popping up on sites like Stub Hub and Ticket Network.

The watch parties offer Celtics fans the opportunity to cheer on the team from their usual home court, while they play the Mavericks in Dallas.

On Stub Hub, tickets start at $27 for Game 3 and $80 for Game 4. TicketNetwork's prices are even higher, starting at $40 for Game 3 and $108 for Game 4. Depending on seat choices, some tickets are upwards of $600 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More on the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics 12 hours ago

TD Garden to host first Celtics watch party

Boston Celtics 19 hours ago

Celtics fans head to Dallas with Boston 2 wins from championship

This article tagged under:

2024 NBA Playoffs
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us