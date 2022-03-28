Celtics Will Evaluate Surgical Options for Robert Williams, Ime Udoka Says

Ime Udoka provides update on Time Lord's knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Amid the news that starting center Robert Williams III will be sidelined indefinitely with a torn meniscus, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that the team will evaluate surgical options over the coming days.

Udoka confirmed that Williams, who'd been enjoying a breakout season for the Celtics, will have a procedure on his left knee. But the type of surgery performed on Time Lord's knee will determine how long he'll ultimately be out for, weeks or months, the latter of which would likely end his season.

"We'll know more in the next few days about Rob specifically," Udoka said. "Until then, other guys will step up and have to carry the load."

Namely, Daniel Theis will see an increased role, Udoka said, as the team had planned on cutting back Time Lord's minutes as the regular season wound down anyways, along with Al Horford's.

"Daniel is a guy who's versatile and can do a lot of the same things as both of those guys," Udoka said. "Different player, obviously, but we'll rely upon him."

In 14 games since re-joining the Celtics following a deadline deal with the Houston Rockets, the 29-year-old Theis is averaging 5.3 points per game in roughly 14 minutes a night.