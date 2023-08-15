Crime and Courts

Central Connecticut State University police make arrest in connection with death of student

CCSU
NBCConnecticut.com

Central Connecticut State University police have arrested a person in connection with the death of a student in February.

The student, 21-year-old Saradina Redman, was found unresponsive in her residence hall on campus on Feb. 26 and she later died at the hospital. Redman was a bio-molecular science major from Indonesia.

CCSU said Brandon Maynard, 22, of Danbury, has been charged with manslaughter in the second degree and sale of narcotics.

Danbury police took him into custody on Aug. 9, according to CCSU. He was transported to the Central Connecticut State University Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant, held on a $150,000 bond.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He remains in custody and he is due in court on Aug. 24, according to online court records.

The university community is offering counseling to anyone who needs or wants professional guidance. The phone number to call is (860) 832-1926.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us