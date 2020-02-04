Weather forecast

Chance of Rain on Cloud-Covered Tuesday

By Chris Gloninger

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A lot of clouds for today. Some rain expected this morning and the rest of the week looks unsettled.

We'll be seeing waves of precipitation. Tuesday could be a little wet, especially in southern New England. We may catch a 24-hour break between rounds of precipitation, but rain will return by Wednesday evening. As colder air moves in, the rain may transition over to snow.

There won’t be much of a wait between rounds of precipitation between Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning looks messy with snow returning. The snow will change to rain at the coast and continue into Friday. When all is said and done, up to 3 inches of liquid equivalent will fall by the end of the week.

Snow chances return Sunday and accumulations are possible. This active pattern looks to continue, but temperatures will be above average. Although it will be mild, that doesn’t mean we will avoid all snow. Stay tuned!

