‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common

Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend.

Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday, they discovered numerous people engaged in arson, criminal mischief, illegal dumping, theft of town property, reckless operation and disorderly conduct around the town common. Firefighters were also called to the scene due to reports of fires being set.

When they arrived, police and firefighters were shot at with paintballs.

"Fortunately, the responding police officers have had ample firearms training and were able to detect the difference between a paintball gun being discharged and a firearm," police said. "Officers did not return fire with their duty weapons. This is a very real and dangerous possibility that could occur as a result of this type of behavior."

Police said residents in the area who were awakened by the commotion and came outside to see what was taking place were also placed in danger of being struck by paintballs.

According to the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, toilet papering the town common is an annual Halloween prank in the small town of about 6,500 residents, located in the southwestern part of the state. But last year's vandalism was nowhere near what happened this year.

"Once again, a group of individuals believed it would be 'fun' to engage in a 'harmless prank' and 'local tradition' and create a path of chaos and destruction within the center of an otherwise beautiful town," Rindge police said.

Other activities included toilet papering the common, lighting multiple fires, stealing a stop sign and "burnouts," police added.

"Through investigation, it was determined that a large group of individuals had brought a supply of toilet paper to the common. Some rolls were lit on fire before being thrown into trees," police said. "Items were also set on fire in several areas of nearby roads."

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and no arrests have been announced at this time. Anyone with information on the arson and paintballing incident is asked to contact Rindge police at 603-899-5009 or Rindge fire at 603-899-3324.