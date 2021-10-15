Charlie McAvoy Signs 8-Year, $76M Contract Extension With Bruins

Salary breakdown of McAvoy's massive Bruins contract extension, per reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Charlie McAvoy is going to be a Boston Bruins player for a long time.
The B's and McAvoy reportedly have agreed to an eight-year, $76 million contract with a salary cap hit of $9.5 million, first reported by longtime NHL insider Bob McKenzie.
It's the largest contract in Bruins history in terms of total value and average annual value.
McAvoy's AAV of $9.5 million is nearly $3 million more than the next-highest on the Bruins, which is Patrice Bergeron's $6.875 million.
This contract compares pretty well to recent deals given to defenseman similar in age and talent to McAvoy, including Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar's six-year, $54 million extension signed in the offseason.
McAvoy is one of the league's best defenseman. He's 23 years old and finished fifth in Norris Trophy voting in 2020-21. He tallied 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) in 51 games last season, while also rating very high in many 5-on-5 analytics.
The former Boston University star is entering the final year of his current contract. Therefore, this new extension won't kick in until the 2022-23 season.