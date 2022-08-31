Chatham Bars Inn: Derek's Exclusive Tour of the Best Waterfront Hotel in America

Who doesn't want a luxurious escape to the Cape? Even though the summer will soon come to a close, we're still trying to hold onto every ounce of sea and sand that we can get.

Our expert on all things luxe, Derek Zagami, got an exclusive tour of the famous Chatham Bars Inn located in Chatham, Massachusetts, which USA Today named the Best Waterfront Hotel destination in 2022.

Are you surprised?

The Chatham Bars Inn beachfront property has been an iconic Cape Cod destination for weddings, family vacations and more since it opened in 1914.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 28 acres that make up the hotel and grounds include the classic outdoor pool, and a soothing spa to escape from the outside world. They also have a state-of-the-art fitness center and classes that will help you balance out your active life.

But, there's nothing that beats the relaxing walk down to the water where you can explore the quarter-mile long, sandy private beach that contains beachside food and beverage service, even private cabanas.

What does Derek, our traveling man, think about the Chatham Bars Inn? Watch above to find out.

u003cemu003eWant to know what's up for your weekend? u003c/emu003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eClick here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Bostonu003c/au003eu003cemu003e. (You might even find a few freebies, including recipes!)u003c/emu003e

Derek Zagami and Travel Writer JQ Louise round up four of Boston's best hotels to help you plan a little luxe getaway in the city, as part of All Inclusive Boston.