Check Out the Car Robert Kraft Got From Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z hook Kraft up with birthday Bentley originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Move over, Ja'Whaun: There's another Bentley in Foxboro.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft turned 80 on Saturday, and as you may expect, several of his very rich friends pitched in to give him a very expensive birthday gift.

Rapper Meek Mill posted a video to Instagram on Monday showing Michael Rubin, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and a close friend of Kraft's, walking the Patriots owner out of his house to surprise him with a bright blue Bentley sports car waiting in his driveway.

Kraft seemed happily overwhelmed by the lavish present but kept his reaction PG for the cameras.

"How the fudge did you get it?" Kraft asked Rubin, who responded, "We have resources."

Rubin said in the video that Meek Mill, fellow rapper Jay-Z and a few others with deep pockets chipped in to buy Kraft the car, which was transported from Florida to Kraft's driveway.

Kraft has a close relationship with Rubin, Meek Mill and Jay-Z and partnered with the trio in 2019 to help launch the REFORM Alliance, an organization dedicated to criminal justice reform.

It appears that relationship is strong as ever, and we'd imagine Kraft will be sending Rubin an equally extravagant present for his birthday next month.

