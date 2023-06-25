Check out these new restaurants coming to Boston and Cambridge: This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 19 and June 25, 2023.

The Sugar Factory Plans to Open in Faneuil Hall in the Former Anthem Kitchen & Bar Space

A group of restaurants known in part for their desserts may be coming to downtown Boston, and it would replace a dining and drinking spot that closed a couple of years ago.

ZaZiBar Plans to Open in Boston's Seaport District

The person behind two Caribbean/Latin/Asian fusion cuisine spots in Boston is looking to open a third place, and this one will be along the waterfront.

Verveine Cafe & Bakery to Open in Cambridge

A brand new Parisian-style dining spot is on its way to Cambridge, and a couple of well-known names are behind it.

Good Company to Open in Charlestown

An award-winning beverage director who is also known for his beverage consulting and bartending is going to be opening a cocktail bar in a new development just off Route 93.

Bar 'Cino to Open in Westwood, Replacing Chiara

A casual upscale Mediterranean restaurant is being replaced by a dining spot from a regional restaurant group.

