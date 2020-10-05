Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston Goes Up for Auction Tuesday

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A now-closed Boston bar that was a replica of a watering hole in a beloved sitcom is hitting the auction block this week.

According to a press release, a public auction is being held for Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace on Tuesday, at 11 a.m., with local auction firm Paul E. Saperstein Co. conducting the online sale which includes such items as kitchen, bar, and restaurant equipment and fixtures, along with Cheers memorabilia. The release also mentions that an online public inspection of the available items takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at bidspotter.com.

Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, which closed on August 30 after 20 years in operation, was a recreation of the bar shown on the set of Cheers, a TV show that ran from 1982 to 1993. (The original Cheers/Bull & Finch Pub on Beacon Street remains open for business.)

The address for the Faneuil Hall location of Cheers was 1 S Market Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for the Beacon Street location is at https://cheersboston.com/

[Earlier Article]

Cheers at Faneuil Hall Marketplace Is Closing for Good

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)