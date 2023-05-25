Cheers – It's National Wine Day. How Did the Holiday Originate?

Raise your glass – it’s National Wine Day.

Each May 25, people across the country celebrate the alcoholic beverage.

Why this date, and just how many wine holidays are there?

Here’s a brief history of National Wine Day:

When did National Wine Day start?

The official origins of National Wine Day are not clear. Early online references to the holiday can be traced back to 2009.

Why is May 25 National Wine Day?

Once again, there is no definitive answer for why National Wine Day landed on May 25.

Why do we celebrate National Wine Day?

Be honest – do you need a reason to celebrate National Wine Day?

Is there another wine holiday?

As if “National Wine Day” isn’t enough, there’s a “National Drink Wine Day” each year on Feb. 18.

And it doesn’t end there.

Per Days of the Year, there are 20 more days dedicated to wine:

Feb. 25: Open That Bottle Night

March 3: National Mulled Wine Day

March 21: World Vermouth Day

May 9: National Moscato Day

May 13: World Buckfast Day

May 16: National Mimosa Day

May 17: National Pinot Grigio Day

June 3: National Bubbly Day

June 4: National Cognac Day

June 10: National Rosé Day

July 25: National Wine and Cheese Day

Aug. 3: National White Wine Day

Aug. 13: National Prosecco Day

Aug. 18: National Pinot Noir Day

Aug. 28: National Red Wine Day

Sept. 15: International Grenache Day

Nov. 16: Beaujolais Nouveau Day

Dec. 4: Cabernet Franc Day

Dec. 20: National Sangria Day

Dec. 31: National Champagne Day

What other national holidays are on May 25?

In addition to National Wine Day, May 25 also marks National Tap Dance Day, National Towel Day, National Brown-Bag-It Day, Geek Pride Day, National Missing Children’s Day, World Thyroid Day and International Plastic Free Day.