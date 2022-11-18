Chef Jason Santos Talks About New Boston Restaurant, Nash Bar & Stage

Chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Jason Santos is the face behind a few fan-favorite restaurants in Boston like Citrus & Salt, Buttermilk & Bourbon, and, now, the only country-themed bar in the city, Nash Bar & Stage.

Santos says Nash Bar & Stage is unique. It seats 335 people and is always providing foot-stomping live music, full of Tennesee and Nashville tributes.

And when it comes to cocktails, have you ever had a drink out of a boot before? "We wanna have fun with it, so we took a lot of creative liberty with the drinks," Santos says.

Some of the bestsellers on the menu include the signature homemade cornbread with smoked cinnamon butter, mac n' cheese with cornbread crumbs and pimento cheese, and smoked chicken wings with an Alabama white barbecue sauce.

Want to cook like Chef Santos? Watch above to find out more about his cookbook, Simple Fancy.

