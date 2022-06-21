Chef Mike's in Needham Is Rebranding, Focusing on Catering; Future of Restaurant Unknown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An Italian restaurant in the western suburbs of Boston is gone--at least for now--as the business is undergoing a rebranding.

A Facebook post from owner Mike Fucci indicates that with his current focus being on catering due to COVID (which Fucci says "decimated" his business), he will rebrand Chef Mike's, saying that "the name...is going to disappear" and that "we don't know what's happening with the restaurant; I may reopen the restaurant at some point but right now as it stands, catering seems like the smartest thing for me." Chef Mike's--which is currently called Chef Mike's Catering--first opened in August of 2019 on Highland Avenue, approximately a half year before the pandemic took hold.

The address for the Chef Mike's space is 73 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA, 02494. The current website for Chef Mike's Catering can be found at https://www.eatatchefmikes.com/