Chef Todd English Talks Figs Anniversary and New Meal Service

Figs in Charlestown is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and founder Todd English stopped by The Hub Today to talk about the journey for his iconic pizza restaurant.

English is one of the most celebrated chefs in the world. We asked why he chose Boston to set up shop for so many of his restaurants.

He said Boston is the perfect place because it is such an international city, with all of the universities, hospitals, and businesses drawing people from around the globe.

He says he started Figs because he wanted one of his restaurants to be something everyone could enjoy, and who doesn't like pizza?

Now, the charismatic and talented chef is taking his culinary skills right to your front door. He's teaming up with the meal service GoNutre meals to deliver you meals worthy of the chef himself that are nutritious and at your fingertips any night of the week.

Think exclusive Todd English dishes like Chicken Marsala with Sautéed Gnocchi & Broccoli Rabe.

