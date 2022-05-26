Chelsea Students Participate in Walkout to Protest Gun Violence

Students at Chelsea High School walked out of class Thursday as part of a nationwide protest of gun violence.

The 12 p.m. walkout, organized by Students Demand Action, comes after 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week.

We refuse to go on like this. WALKOUT THURSDAY 5/26.



Text WALKOUT to 644-33 for info on how to organize a walkout at your school. pic.twitter.com/9wjxKeTRl6 — Students Demand Action (@StudentsDemand) May 25, 2022

Students at other Massachusetts schools were also expected to participate in the protest.

“Enough is enough. We are absolutely devastated for everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Students Demand Action said in a statement. “Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools, leaving nothing but devastation, trauma, and tragedy in its wake. Nineteen students and two adults were shot and killed. We need more than thoughts and prayers. We demand action from our lawmakers now.”