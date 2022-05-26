chelsea

Chelsea Students Participate in Walkout to Protest Gun Violence

The 12 p.m. walkout, organized by Students Demand Action, comes after 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

By Marc Fortier

Students at Chelsea High School walked out of class Thursday as part of a nationwide protest of gun violence.

The 12 p.m. walkout, organized by Students Demand Action, comes after 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, earlier this week.

Students at other Massachusetts schools were also expected to participate in the protest.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Enough is enough. We are absolutely devastated for everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Students Demand Action said in a statement. “Once again, gun violence has forced its way into our schools, leaving nothing but devastation, trauma, and tragedy in its wake. Nineteen students and two adults were shot and killed. We need more than thoughts and prayers. We demand action from our lawmakers now.”

More on the Texas school shooting

Texas May 25

Texas School Shooting Updates: Gunman Walked Through Unlocked Door ‘Unobstructed'

Texas 2 hours ago

Med-Aide Learned Stepdaughter Was Killed From Classmate: ‘He Shot My Best Friend'

Uvalde school shooting 18 hours ago

Onlookers Urged Police to Charge Into Texas School, Witnesses Say

This article tagged under:

chelseaMassachusettsTexasgun violenceUvalde
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us