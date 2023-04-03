Looks like Chick-fil-A's side salad isn't going anywhere after all.

Last month, the popular chicken chain announced that to "simplify and refresh" its menu, they were getting rid of the side salad on April 3, 2023.

But fans of the green side dish weren't happy about it and let Chick-fil-A execs know how they felt on social media.

@ChickfilA I just heard that you are giving up on side salad. I love that side salad I’m so sad 🥺 why?? — gloria greco (@gloriagreco17) March 25, 2023

@ChickfilA PLEASE DON’T GET RID OF THE SIDE SALAD!! 😭😭😭 — Alissa (@alissa_was_here) March 23, 2023

@ChickfilA You know I will always love you, but why?! 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/CJP2dbJzYm — David J. Cervantes (@gator77da) March 24, 2023

Based on all of the customer feedback, restaurant officials now say they've chosen to continue serving the side salad at participating restaurant locations.

And speaking of Chick-fil-A's menu, brought back by popular demand after a six-year hiatus, the company is offering the following beverages this summer: Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea.