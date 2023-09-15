recipes

Chicken Tinga Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 lbs boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • EVOO
  • 2 bell peppers, sliced (red are nice)
  • 1 large onion, chopped 4 cloves garlic
  • 2 cups tomatoes, chopped
  • 3 tomatillos (optional)
  • 2 chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 1 tsp fresh oregano
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • Kosher Salt and Pepper
  • Fresh Cilantro, for garnish
  • Lime, for garnish

PREPARATION:

  1. Season chicken with salt and pepper and grill over direct flame to achieve grill marks.
  2. In a hot cast iron pan, in 1 TBS EVOO, sautee peppers, onions and garlic.
  3. Place the grilled chicken thighs into a slow cooker.
  4. Place the pepper-onion mixture into a high-powered blender along with tomatillos, broth, and chipotle peppers in adobo. Blend until smooth. Pour over chicken thighs in the slow cooker and add chopped tomatoes and oregano.
  5. Simmer low and slow 4 hours. Before serving, shred the chicken with a fork. Serve over rice or in tortillas. 
