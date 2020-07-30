Chickens Rescued From Squalid Conditions in Middleboro: MSPCA

Thirty chickens have been rescued from squalid conditions on a property in Middleboro, Massachusetts, the MSPCA said Friday.

The chickens -- 14 roosters and 16 hens -- were kept in cramped, dirty pet carriers without access to fresh water and food, the MSPCA said. Some suffered from overgrown spurs, bacterial infections and lice.

The chickens were voluntarily surrendered by the owner Monday. No charges had been filed as of Friday.

The chickens were transported to MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, where they are recovering.

"These are some of the most unsanitary conditions we’ve seen chickens living in, with no food or fresh water, filthy cages and no relief from the heat," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at MSPCA-Angell. "But they’ve bounced back quickly in our care, and are already enjoying clean housing, fresh water and food.

"In those cramped and dirty conditions, they were unable to fully extend their limbs, which prevented them from cleaning their wings," Keiley said in a statement.

The birds will soon be available for adoption once they make a full recovery. If you are interested in adopting any of the chickens, email methuen@mspca.org.