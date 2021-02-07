Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu Explains Heated Exchange With Tom Brady in Super Bowl 55

Tyrann Mathieu explains heated exchange with Tom Brady in Super Bowl 55 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyrann Mathieu and the Kansas City Chiefs became the latest victim of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 201 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in his team's 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Mathieu let frustration get the best of him at the end of the first half when he and Brady got into a heated verbal exchange.

Brady and Mathieu exchange some words 🗣



(via @NFLUK)pic.twitter.com/asI2FzOlmU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

The Chiefs safety was asked about that moment following the game.

“I thought I played as hard as I can today,” Mathieu said, per Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk. “Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Mathieu also posted this tweet later in the night. He ended up deleting it shortly after. Here is a screenshot:

One of Brady's teammates, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans, enjoyed seeing his quarterback stand up for his team and not back down from Mathieu.

Mike Evans, on Brady's kerfuffle with Mathieu: "We love that shit. ... We love when he gets fiery and competitive. When he does it, a lot of guys back him up to help him out. We love the competitiveness that he brings." pic.twitter.com/egyhtAfp35 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 8, 2021

Kansas City's defense gave up 31 points, 145 rushing yards and forced zero turnovers. This unit also sacked Brady only one time.

There are a lot of reasons why the Chiefs lost to Brady in a playoff game for the second time in the last three years, and a poor performance from the defense Sunday night definitely is one of them.