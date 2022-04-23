Child Dies After Accident Involving Farm Tractor in Watertown, Conn.

A 4-year-old child has died after they were reportedly run over by a farm tractor in Watertown Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the young child became entangled in a farm implement that was running in a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road.

The child was dead when police got to the scene, according to authorities.

Responding police and fire officials determined that the child was about four years old.

Officials said the child's family lives in the area.

"The Watertown Police Department extends our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the child and wishes to express our gratitude to the police officers, firefighters and neighbors who did all they could to help," police said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.