Child found under roller coaster at Florida amusement park with ‘traumatic injuries,' officials say

A 6-year-old child was hospitalized on Thursday after being found under a roller coaster at a Florida amusement park with "traumatic injuries," fire officials said.

Osceola County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to a call Thursday afternoon that a child fell from a ride at the Fun Spot amusement park in Kissimmee, Florida, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The child was found about 20 feet below the tracks of a roller coaster called "Galaxy Spin" before being taken to a nearby hospital. The child's condition was not immediately released.

Fun Spot said in a statement that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services inspected the ride and "found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues." But the ride will remain closed pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said.

"The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident. The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues," Fun Spot's statement read. "They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacturer and industry standards.

"All our guests can rest assured knowing that Fun Spot America will not reopen the ride until we are 100% sure this will not happen again. The Galaxy Spin roller coaster remains closed pending the investigation."

According to Fun Spot's website, Galaxy Spin is a "wild mouse style" roller coaster that "produces heavy G forces" as it travels around sharp corners. The height requirement for the ride is 48 inches or 42 inches if accompanied by an adult.