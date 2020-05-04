willington

Toddler Dies After Getting Hit by a Car in Willington

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

A toddler has died after getting hit by a car in Willington over the weekend.

Troopers were called to Tolland Turnpike in Willington around 5 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

Initial reports show the collision involved a vehicle and a 3-year-old boy, according to state police.

U.S. & World

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

US Virus Updates: FDA Sets Testing Standards; Rare Kids’ Condition Defined

Economy 10 hours ago

Global Coronavirus Updates: Italy Eases Long Lockdown, Leaders Push Vaccine Effort

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, troopers added. His identity has not been released.

It's unclear if the driver of the vehicle will face any charges.

The collision remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

willingtonConnecticut State Policepedestrian crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us