A child was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

Boston police said they received a call around 8:13 a.m. for a hit-and-run on Williams Avenue.

A child was injured, but is expected to survive.

Police said they are still looking for the driver of the vehicle involved, which left the scene.

This is the second time this week that a child has been struck by a hit-and-run driver in Boston.