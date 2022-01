A police officer and two other people were injured when a Boston police cruiser collided with another vehicle on Monday morning.

The accident was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at Cummins Highway and Sycamore Street.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

A Boston police cruiser collided with a car, injuring the officer and an adult and a child who were in the other vehicle, Boston police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No further information was available.