Child Inside Car Stolen in Conn. Safe; Search Underway for Vehicle

A child was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from a school parking lot in Manchester Monday, Saint Bridget School was secured as a precaution and police said the child is safe.

The 2022 Lexus RX 350 was stolen from the parking lot of 74 Main St. Saint Bridget School in Manchester is located at that address.

“After discovering the car missing this afternoon, Saint Bridget School was secured out of an abundance of caution," Robert Muirhead, leader of communications, said in a statement. "We thank our students and teachers for their diligent response to this emergency, and we thank God that the child was recovered and that no one was harmed."

Police said the person who took the car took the child out of the vehicle on Summit Street and the child is safe and reunited with the mother.

The vehicle, a Lexus with Connecticut license plates, had been seen on Interstate 84 East in East Hartford and was found unoccupied in Manchester.