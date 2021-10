A child riding a bicycle was seriously injured when she was hit by a car in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

Uxbridge police said the crash occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Route 146.

The victim, a female child whose age has not been released, was taken by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.