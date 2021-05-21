A 6-year-old boy died after a shooting Friday morning on a Southern California freeway that apparently stemmed from a road rage confrontation, the California Highway Patrol said.

The child was hit by gunfire on the 55 Freeway in Orange, California and taken to a hospital where he died later Friday morning, authorities said. He was riding in the backseat of a car being driven by his mother, who was not hurt.

Details about the confrontation that led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

The CHP said officers are looking for a while sedan in connection with the shooting. The car was seen on the northbound 55 Freeway sometime between 7:55 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

A more detailed description of the car was not immediately available.

The CHP closed the northbound side of the freeway for several hours to search for clues.

Aerial video showed a line of law enforcement officers walking on the freeway in a search for evidence, possibly bullet casings.

The shooting was reported as authorities investigate a series of BB or pellet gun shootings on the 91 Freeway in Riverside and Orange counties. The CHP said the fatal shooting Friday was not related to the other shootings and stemmed from the road rage confrontation.