Police say a child was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Boston and the driver then fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 7:24 a.m. on Intervale Street at Columbia Road in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

#Boston police investigating child hit by car. Witness says child was crying when emergency personnel arrived. Intervale Street and Columbia Road #dorchester #nbc10Boston pic.twitter.com/Z7eQj8NuKP — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) September 29, 2021

The child's age and condition were not immediately known.

Police said they are still searching for the driver of the vehicle, who left the scene after hitting the child.