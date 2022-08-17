4-Year-Old Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall From Window of Boston Building

Editor's note: The Boston Police Department initially described the victim of this incident as an infant, but later said a 4-year-old child fell out the window.

A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from a fourth-floor window of a Boston building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of a child out the window on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester-Roxbury line around 3:17 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found the child outside, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.