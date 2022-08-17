Boston

4-Year-Old Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Fall From Window of Boston Building

Police said they received a report of a child out the window on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester-Roxbury line around 3:17 p.m.

By Marc Fortier and Diane Cho

NBC10 Boston

Editor's note: The Boston Police Department initially described the victim of this incident as an infant, but later said a 4-year-old child fell out the window.

A 4-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling from a fourth-floor window of a Boston building on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a report of a child out the window on American Legion Highway near the Dorchester-Roxbury line around 3:17 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found the child outside, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

More Boston stories

Boston 7 hours ago

Person Injured by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport

boston public schools 12 hours ago

Boston Public Schools Meets First Deadline of Improvement Plan

Boston police 16 hours ago

Driver Allegedly Assaulted After Group of Bicyclists Surround Him in Boston's South End

This article tagged under:

BostondorchesterRoxburyAmerican Legion Highway
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us