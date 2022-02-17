Children's Play-Kit Drinking Cups Recalled Over Choking Hazard

The drinking cups with handles from The Inspector Play Kit sold by Lovevery were recalled Thursday due to a choking hazard. The play kits that include this cup are made for 7-8 month olds.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the handles on the steel drinking cups can break off, posing a risk to young children. The cups without the handles are not included in the recall.

The company has received 70 reports of the handle becoming detached from the cup, but no choking incidents have been reported. The kits were sent to approximately 169,000 families in the U.S. and 11,000 in Canada.

According to Lovevery's website, the 7-8 month old kit, which features Montessori-style toys, help children with speech development, nesting and stacking, learn about object permanence and lay the foundation for memory development. The drinking cup specifically was included to help children build mouth muscles. Lovevery offers play kits for children up to three years old and they are delivered every two months for $80 each.

Those who have received this cup can contact Lovevery to receive a new cup without a handle free of charge.