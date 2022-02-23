Russia-Ukraine Crisis

China Accuses US of Creating ‘Panic' Over Ukraine Crisis, Reiterates Support of Russia

China issued a statement backing Moscow’s opposition to a NATO expansion in former Soviet republics

Alexei Druzhinin | AFP | Getty Images

China is accusing the United States of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis in Ukraine.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Wednesday that China opposes new sanctions on Russia, reiterating a longstanding Chinese position.

"Sanctions have never been a fundamentally effective way to solve problems," Hua said. "China always opposes any illegal unilateral sanctions."

She said the U.S. was fueling tensions by providing weapons to Kyiv in response to Russia’s large troop deployment around Ukraine’s borders and fears of an invasion.

China-Russia ties have grown closer under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at talks in Beijing earlier this month.

The two sides issued a joint statement backing Moscow’s opposition to a NATO expansion in former Soviet republics and buttressing China’s claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan — key foreign policy issues for Beijing and Moscow.

Hua said Beijing wants multilateral talks to ease the mounting international tension over Ukraine. She did not mention efforts by the U.S., France and others to engage Russia diplomatically.

