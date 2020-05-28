Hong Kong

Chinese Lawmakers Endorse Hong Kong National Security Law

Activists in Hong Kong have complained the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity

In this May 24, 2020, file photo, hundreds of protesters with banners march along a downtown street during a pro-democracy protest against Beijing's national security legislation in Hong Kong.
AP Photo/Vincent Yu

China’s ceremonial legislature on Thursday endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong that has strained relations with the United States and Britain.

The National People’s Congress approved the bill as it wrapped up an annual session that was held under intensive anti-coronavirus controls.

The Hong Kong security law will alter the territory’s mini-constitution, or Basic Law, to require its government to enforce measures to be decided later by Chinese leaders.

U.S. & World

Minnesota 3 hours ago

Violence Again Rocks Minneapolis After Man’s Death; 1 Killed

coronavirus 45 mins ago

US Virus Updates: American Airlines to Cut 5,000 Jobs

The measure and the way it is being enacted prompted Washington to announce it no longer will treat Hong Kong as being autonomous from Beijing.

Activists in Hong Kong have complained the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.

The legislature also approved a government budget that will increase spending to generate jobs in an effort to reverse an economic slump after Chinese industries were shut down to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hong KongChina
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us