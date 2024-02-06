Chipotle Mexican Grill is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

Chipotle shares have risen 46% over the last year, bringing the company's market cap to $67.9 billion.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, are expecting:

Earnings per share: $9.75 expected

Revenue: $2.49 billion expected

Investors are forecasting the burrito chain will report quarterly same-store sales growth of 7.1%, according to StreetAccount estimates. Another round of price hikes and the return of a limited-time menu item likely gave the chain's sales an extra boost during the quarter.

In October, Chipotle increased menu prices for the first time in more than a year, citing inflation. Rival restaurant chains have seen customers weary from price increases pull back their restaurant spending, but Chipotle executives have maintained that the chain has pricing power to spare.

The chain also brought back its popular carne asada during the quarter. The limited-time steak option typically draws in traffic and boosts sales because of its higher price.

Chipotle shares have risen 46% over the last year, bringing the company's market cap to $67.9 billion.