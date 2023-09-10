Chris Evans & Alba Baptista marry in Marvel-ous Massachusetts wedding

Originally appeared on E! Online

Surprise! Chris Evans is married.

The "Captain America" star married actress Alba Baptista Sept. 9 in an intimate ceremony at a private residence in Massachusetts, multiple outlets reported Sept. 10.

Chris, 42, and Alba, 26, exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including several of the groom's costars from the Marvel superhero films, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, according to Page Six, which first reported the news. People noted that the Avengers stars were spotted in nearby Boston recently, along with Robert's wife, Susan Downey, Chris's wife Elsa Pataky and married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

E! News has reached out to reps for Chris and Alba for comment and has not heard back.

The actor and his now-wife, who starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun, never announced an engagement prior to their wedding. The two have reportedly been together for about two years. They first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, when they were spotted walking together in New York City.

In January, the "Avengers" actor made their relationship Instagram official by posting a video montage of the two pranking each other repeatedly by sneaking up on one another and shouting "babe" or "baby." His dog Dodger also made an appearance. The following month, Evans posted a series of pictures and videos of himself and Baptista in honor of Valentine's Day.

"I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," Evans captioned a clip of Alba playing the vintage Nintendo video game. "She hates this video but I LOVE it."

In April, Evans and Baptista attended the premiere of his new film "Ghosted," although they did not pose for photos together. The two have yet to be photographed together at a celebrity event.

While the two have never publicly shared their plans to marry, Evans did hint earlier this year about another hope for the future, telling E! News, "I would love to have kids. But having a dog is certainly a good litmus test of how you handle responsibility."

