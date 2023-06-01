Chris Sale Exits Red Sox-Reds Game With Shoulder Injury

Chris Sale exits Red Sox-Reds game with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The last thing the Boston Red Sox need right now is another setback for Chris Sale, who has regained ace form over his last few starts.

But on Thursday, Sale experienced left shoulder soreness during the fourth inning of his start vs. the Cincinnati Reds. Manager Alex Cora visited the mound with a team trainer twice before removing the left-hander from the game.

There is no word yet on the severity of Sale's shoulder issue, But before this season, the seven-time All-Star made only 11 appearances since 2020 due to various injuries, including an elbow issue that required Tommy John surgery.

Before leaving Thursday's game, Sale allowed one run on five hits while striking out six Reds batters in 3 2/3 innings. He posted a 2.23 ERA over his last five starts.