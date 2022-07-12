red sox

Chris Sale Looks Sharp in 2022 Red Sox Season Debut

By Justin Leger

How Chris Sale fared in 2022 debut with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chris Sale made his much-anticipated return to the big-league mound Tuesday in Tampa Bay, and he didn't disappoint.

The Boston Red Sox southpaw made his first MLB start since the 2021 postseason. He missed the first few months of the 2022 campaign due to a stress fracture in his right rib cage, followed by a non-baseball medical issue that delayed his return date.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sale showed why manager Alex Cora has been hyping up his return in recent weeks. He averaged 95 mph with his fastball and boasted his vintage slider throughout the night.

The 33-year-old pitched five scoreless innings while allowing only three hits, striking out five Rays hitters and walking one. He threw 78 pitches in total, 53 for strikes.

One thing Sale will look to improve on next time he takes the mound is getting swings and misses. He forced only four swings and misses in Tuesday's outing, tied for the second-fewest swings and misses in any outing of 50+ pitches in his career, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

U.S. & World

US Economy 5 hours ago

US Inflation Reached a New 40-year High in June of 9.1%

Uvalde school shooting Jul 12

77-Minute Uvalde School Hallway Video Shows Police Waiting as Massacre Unfolded

All in all, an encouraging season debut for the veteran ace. If this is the version of Sale the Red Sox will have going forward, they should feel confident in what the rotation will look like at full strength after the All-Star break.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us