Chris Sale speaks on outburst: 'I acted like an idiot' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Wednesday night, Chris Sale pitched in his final rehab start for Triple-A Worcester. He is currently working back from a stress fracture in his rib cage.

In the 3.2 innings that Sale pitched, he walked five batters including one with the bases loaded. After he was taken out of the game in the fourth inning, the 33-year-old had a meltdown in the WooSox clubhouse. The video of Sale's tantrum currently has 3.2 million views on Twitter.

The video deserves some context, however. The television that Sale smashed has reportedly been broken for over two weeks. According to Worcester Telegram & Gazette's Joe McDonald, Sale has offered to replace the $1,100 flat screen.

As far as the TV, which was already broken more than two weeks ago, Sale said he will replace the $1,100 flat screen. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) July 7, 2022

"It was all just frustration. I've gone months without walking five guys... Nothing's wrong, I just have some things that I have to clean up," Sale said in a postgame press conference. "I know exactly what I have to do. I knew exactly what I had to do and that's why I got so frustrated."

Many professional athletes get upset behind closed doors. Players' frustration and competitiveness can easily get the best of them. Sale, who thought he was in private, blew off steam during the fourth inning against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

"When I was young, I made mistakes. I'm not going to shy away from it. I acted like an idiot last night. I've acted like an idiot before. I'd do it in the dugout and I've been told over the years, 'Hey, take it to the tunnel,'" Sale added.

"It is what it is. It's who I am. It's what makes me a big leaguer. It makes me good at my job. It might not be the best for the public eye, but what is? Who's perfect?"

Sale was careful to not injure himself or others during the passionate outburst.

"I learned in college not to punch anything. And I learned very early on from a teammate of mine not to go full front kick. You never want to do it. But, when it happens, you have to do it the right way and not injure yourself or someone around you," Sale continued.

"I was just acting like an idiot, honestly. It's just a seven-year-old temper. Like I said, it's not something I'm proud of. It's not something I want to do, but like I said stuff happens."

The damage has since been cleaned up, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has excused Sale's behavior.

"Look, I'm not going to sit here and condone property damage, but he is a competitor. That's who he is. There are plenty of guys, including somebody we all love who is going into Cooperstown later this month (David Ortiz) who has been caught on tape doing stuff like that when they're frustrated during a ballgame," Bloom said on Thursday, appearing on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

"It happens, it probably happens more than people think and with guys that you might never suspect."

Hopefully, Sale can better channel his competitive spirit as he prepares to join the Red Sox next week.