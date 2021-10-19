Christian Arroyo Pays Tribute to Jerry Remy With Cleats for ALCS Game 4

Arroyo pays tribute to Jerry Remy with Game 4 cleats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Christian Arroyo will honor a Boston Red Sox legend when he takes the field for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

The Red Sox infielder took to Instagram to show off a new pair of cleats that pay tribute to longtime Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy, who currently is undergoing cancer treatment.

Check them out below:

Remy announced on Aug. 4 he was stepping away from the broadcast booth to undergo treatment for lung cancer. The 68-year-old returned to Fenway Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Boston's Wild Card game vs. the New York Yankees.

Remy played seven seasons for the Red Sox from 1975-84. He has been a staple on NESN's Red Sox broadcasts for more than 30 years.

Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Houston Astros is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.